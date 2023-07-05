Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Rallybio Trading Up 0.7 %
Rallybio stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 12,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,684. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -2.11. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 44.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.