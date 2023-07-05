Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rallybio Trading Up 0.7 %

Rallybio stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 12,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,684. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -2.11. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLYB. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rallybio from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 44.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

