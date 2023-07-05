Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. 542,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,588. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

