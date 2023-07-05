Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

6/22/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

6/7/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

