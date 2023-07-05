RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
RDHL stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.