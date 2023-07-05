RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

RDHL stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RedHill Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

