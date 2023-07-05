Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $716.07. The stock had a trading volume of 103,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,367. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $753.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock worth $2,708,691. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

