Request Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $77.26 million and approximately $591,883.70 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,394.00 or 1.00031886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08007282 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $710,738.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.