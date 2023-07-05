Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,440. The company has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of 148.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reservoir Media will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

