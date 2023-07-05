ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $216.44. 806,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,828. ResMed has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,245 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

