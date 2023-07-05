Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

