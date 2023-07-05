Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

