Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

