Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $477.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

