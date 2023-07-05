Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,489 shares of company stock worth $3,615,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

