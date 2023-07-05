Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. 11,793,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,172,309. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

