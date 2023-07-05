Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TROW traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $113.07. 249,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,370. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.