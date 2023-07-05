Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 452 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,962. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

