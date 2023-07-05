Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.1% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $370.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,948,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,876,797. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.42 and its 200 day moving average is $324.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

