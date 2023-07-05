Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 355,174 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 145,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.