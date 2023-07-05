Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $273,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,418.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,339,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,982 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.2 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. 492,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

