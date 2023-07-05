Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in TJX Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $868,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 777,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,441. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.