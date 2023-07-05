Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,408,299. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.