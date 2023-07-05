Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $870.07. The stock had a trading volume of 419,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $359.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $751.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

