Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.89. 426,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

