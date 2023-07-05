Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,591. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.