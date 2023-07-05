Ribbon Finance (RBN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $165,768.08

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $63.19 million and approximately $165,768.08 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

