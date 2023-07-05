Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 166,534 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $56,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,065,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

