Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 81,805 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $80,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

VEEV stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,863. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

