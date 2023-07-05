Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,773 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of Progyny worth $65,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Progyny by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,902 shares of company stock valued at $15,243,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny Trading Down 0.7 %

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,748. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.