Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $205.94 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,083 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Workiva worth $205,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

