Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $205.94 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,083 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Workiva worth $205,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Workiva Stock Performance
Shares of WK stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.