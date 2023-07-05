Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $146,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $148,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,867. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.51 and its 200 day moving average is $353.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

