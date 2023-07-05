Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,767 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 4.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Five Below worth $282,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3 %

Five Below stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total transaction of $2,021,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,513,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.