Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,431 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 70,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

