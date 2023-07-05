Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 46,533 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,533 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $34,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,352,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,524,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,713,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

