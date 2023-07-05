Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 7,240 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $99,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $193.00. 373,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

