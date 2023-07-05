Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 9,373 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 4.76% of Grid Dynamics worth $40,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 743,713 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 297,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 165,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,591. The company has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

