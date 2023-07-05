Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of GoDaddy worth $46,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 518,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $395,894. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.7 %

GDDY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 93,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.