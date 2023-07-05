RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ABB by 10.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.