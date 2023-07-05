RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.