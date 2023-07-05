RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

