RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 806 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

