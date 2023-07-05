Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

