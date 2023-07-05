Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,052.63 or 0.06734602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 463,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 463,267.24980326 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,085.21652207 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,413,508.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

