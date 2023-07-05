Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 17,906 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $261.02. The stock had a trading volume of 861,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,674. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

