Royal Harbor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASML traded down $17.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $716.21. 392,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,895. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.52. The firm has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.