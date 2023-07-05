Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 896,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22. Rumble has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

