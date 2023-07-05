Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.44

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.44 and traded as high as $61.55. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 72,464 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $426,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,990,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

