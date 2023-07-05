Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 11.8%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Free Report) shares were down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 58,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 233,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 13.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

