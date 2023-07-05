Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.55

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $24.64. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 339 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

