Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00013124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $83.39 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00190904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030662 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.75305252 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.