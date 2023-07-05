Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,164,250.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Salesforce stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.